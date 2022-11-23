Menu
2014 Ford Explorer

168,191 KM

Details Description Features

$15,466

+ tax & licensing
$15,466

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-982-3808

2014 Ford Explorer

2014 Ford Explorer

Explorer Xlt

2014 Ford Explorer

Explorer Xlt

Location

Steele Auto Group

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

$15,466

+ taxes & licensing

168,191KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9393076
  • Stock #: NL00833B

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Charcoal Black Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 168,191 KM

Vehicle Description

Odometer is 2224 kilometers below market average! 0 2014 Ford Explorer XLT 4WD 6-Speed Automatic with Select-Shift 3.5L V6 Ti-VCT VALUE MARKET PRICING!!, 4WD. Certified. Certification Program Details: This vehicle passes Nova Scotia M.V.I regulations Fresh 2 Years M.V.I included Recall Check Carfax Report ALL CREDIT APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED! ESTABLISH OR REBUILD YOUR CREDIT HERE. APPLY AT https://steeleadvantagefinancing.com/6198 We know that you have high expectations in your car search in Halifax. So if youre in the market for a pre-owned vehicle that undergoes our exclusive inspection protocol, stop by Steele Ford Lincoln. Were confident we have the right vehicle for you. Here at Steele Ford Lincoln, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding customer expectations in all things automotive.

Vehicle Features

ENGINE: 3.5L TI-VCT V6 (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED SELECTSHIFT AUTOMATIC (STD)

Steele Auto Group

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

