2014 Ford Explorer

$15,466 + taxes & licensing 1 6 8 , 1 9 1 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9393076

9393076 Stock #: NL00833B

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Charcoal Black Leather

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 168,191 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features ENGINE: 3.5L TI-VCT V6 (STD) TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED SELECTSHIFT AUTOMATIC (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.