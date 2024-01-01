2014 Ford F-150

Menu
6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Twin Turbo Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/213

294,668 KM

Details Description

$10,990

+ tax & licensing
11941905

Location

Steele Auto Group

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

+ taxes & licensing

Used
294,668KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTFW1ET9EKG38213

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # NA35121A
  • Mileage 294,668 KM

Vehicle Description

6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Twin Turbo Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/213

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Ford Lincoln

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

