2014 Ford Fusion

157,367 KM

SE

Location

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

157,367KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9051568
  • Stock #: S17660B

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 157,367 KM

Vehicle Description

Midsize Cars, 4dr Sdn SE AWD, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122

Steele Ford Lincoln

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

