$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2014 Ford Mustang
2014 Ford Mustang
Location
Steele Auto Group
3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2
902-982-3808
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
169,760KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1ZVBP8AM4E5246061
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 169,760 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Subcompact Cars, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.7 L/228
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Steele Auto Group
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT 134,473 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2018 GMC Yukon Denali 171,964 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2019 Kia Sorento LX V6 Premium 96,002 KM $18,995 + tax & lic
Email Steele Auto Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steele Auto Group
Steele Ford Lincoln
3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2
Call Dealer
902-982-XXXX(click to show)
902-982-3808
Alternate Numbers1-888-418-1090
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Steele Auto Group
902-982-3808
2014 Ford Mustang