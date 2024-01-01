Menu
Account
Sign In
Recent Arrival!Gray2014 Ford Taurus SELAWD 6-Speed Automatic with Select-Shift 3.5L V6 Flex Fuel Ti-VCTVALUE MARKET PRICING!!, AWD.ALL CREDIT APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED! ESTABLISH OR REBUILD YOUR CREDIT HERE. APPLY AT https://steeleadvantagefinancing.com/6198 We know that you have high expectations in your car search in Halifax. So if youre in the market for a pre-owned vehicle that undergoes our exclusive inspection protocol, stop by Steele Ford Lincoln. Were confident we have the right vehicle for you. Here at Steele Ford Lincoln, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding customer expectations in all things automotive.

2014 Ford Taurus

202,565 KM

Details Description

$8,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Ford Taurus

SEL

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Ford Taurus

SEL

Location

Steele Auto Group

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

Contact Seller

$8,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
202,565KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 202,565 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!Gray2014 Ford Taurus SELAWD 6-Speed Automatic with Select-Shift 3.5L V6 Flex Fuel Ti-VCTVALUE MARKET PRICING!!, AWD.ALL CREDIT APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED! ESTABLISH OR REBUILD YOUR CREDIT HERE. APPLY AT https://steeleadvantagefinancing.com/6198 We know that you have high expectations in your car search in Halifax. So if youre in the market for a pre-owned vehicle that undergoes our exclusive inspection protocol, stop by Steele Ford Lincoln. Were confident we have the right vehicle for you. Here at Steele Ford Lincoln, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding customer expectations in all things automotive.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

Used 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan for sale in Halifax, NS
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan 176,542 KM $17,990 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Subaru Impreza Touring for sale in Halifax, NS
2021 Subaru Impreza Touring 26,122 KM $22,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Nissan Rogue S for sale in Halifax, NS
2016 Nissan Rogue S 124,615 KM $16,500 + tax & lic

Email Steele Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Ford Lincoln

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

Call Dealer

902-982-XXXX

(click to show)

902-982-3808

Alternate Numbers
1-888-418-1090
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,500

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-982-3808

Contact Seller
2014 Ford Taurus