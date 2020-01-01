LOCATED AT

Colonial Honda

2657 Robie Street

Halifax B3K-4N9

(902) 453-1940

1 (866) 797-3459



2014 Ford Taurus SEL equipped with keyless entry, leather interior, heated and power front seating, remote starter, A/C, cruise control, SYNC/My Ford, climate control and much more.This Taurus will go through a Steele certified 87 point inspection to be fully reconditioned and come with a fresh 2 year MVI. More pictures coming soon.Book a test drive at Colonial Honda, your friendly Halifax Honda dealer.



Warranty is Available. Warranty is available

Safety Passenger Air Bag

Traction Control

ABS Brakes

Stability Control

Power-Assist Disc Brakes

Child-Safety Locks

SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Passenger Seat

Power Trunk

Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning

Telescoping Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Steering Wheel Controls

tilt steering

remote start

Intermittent Wipers Seating Bucket Seats

Split Folding Rear Seats

Leather Interior

HEATED FRONT SEATS

Power Driver Seat Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

AM/FM Stereo Security Alarm

Anti-Theft Windows Rear Defrost Exterior Steel Wheels Additional Features Hubcaps

MP3

Sync

Auxiliary Audio Jack

Driver Side Airbag

Leather Wrapped Wheel

Auxilary 12V Outlet

