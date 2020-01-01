Menu
2014 Ford Taurus

SEL

2014 Ford Taurus

SEL

Location

Steele Auto Group

2657 Robie Street, Halifax, NS B3K 4X6

902-453-1940

$12,450

+ taxes & licensing

  • 138,076KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4397391
  • Stock #: 500890B1
  • VIN: 1FAHP2E87EG146621
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
LOCATED AT
Colonial Honda
2657 Robie Street
Halifax B3K-4N9
(902) 453-1940
1 (866) 797-3459

2014 Ford Taurus SEL equipped with keyless entry, leather interior, heated and power front seating, remote starter, A/C, cruise control, SYNC/My Ford, climate control and much more.This Taurus will go through a Steele certified 87 point inspection to be fully reconditioned and come with a fresh 2 year MVI. More pictures coming soon.Book a test drive at Colonial Honda, your friendly Halifax Honda dealer.

Warranty is Available. Warranty is available
Safety
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
  • Child-Safety Locks
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Trunk
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • tilt steering
  • remote start
  • Intermittent Wipers
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Power Driver Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
Security
  • Alarm
  • Anti-Theft
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Exterior
  • Steel Wheels
Additional Features
  • Hubcaps
  • MP3
  • Sync
  • Auxiliary Audio Jack
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Leather Wrapped Wheel
  • Auxilary 12V Outlet

