$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Steele Auto Group
902-982-3808
2014 GMC Sierra 1500
2014 GMC Sierra 1500
SLT
Location
Steele Auto Group
3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2
902-982-3808
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
148,322KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8448822
- Stock #: PT4833A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Stock # PT4833A
- Mileage 148,322 KM
Vehicle Description
4WD Crew Cab Standard Box SLT, 6-Speed Automatic, Gas/Ethanol V8 5.3L/325
Vehicle Features
ENGINE 5.3L V8 ECOTEC3 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT DIRECT INJECTION AND VARIABLE VALVE TIMING (VVT) -inc: aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 Ib-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm more than 300 Ib-ft of torque from 2000 to 5...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Steele Auto Group
Steele Auto Group
Steele Ford Lincoln
3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2