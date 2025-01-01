$12,991+ taxes & licensing
2014 Honda CR-V
LX | Cam | USB | Bluetooth | Keyless | Cruise
Location
City Mazda
2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8
844-850-8658
$12,991
+ taxes & licensing
Used
154,445KM
VIN 2HKRM4H33EH130625
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Aspen White Pearl
- Interior Colour Black Cloth
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 154,445 KM
Vehicle Description
500+Used *
Why buy a CenturyAuto used vehicle?
->Provincial MOTOR VEHICLE INSPECTION completed by a licensed Mazda technician
->Professional EXTERIOR & INTERIOR DETAILING
->TRANSPARENT – CarFax Report
->Preferred rate financing available
->Full tank/pack of fuel/electrons
------------------------------------------------------
The advertising price reflects a financed vehicle purchase and includes the $1,500 financing rebate. Prices will vary for vehicles purchased without financing.
------------------------------------------------------
