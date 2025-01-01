Menu
Account
Sign In
500+Used * Why buy a CenturyAuto used vehicle? ->Provincial MOTOR VEHICLE INSPECTION completed by a licensed Mazda technician ->Professional EXTERIOR & INTERIOR DETAILING ->TRANSPARENT – CarFax Report ->Preferred rate financing available <span>->Full tank/pack of fuel/electrons</span> ------------------------------------------------------ The advertising price reflects a financed vehicle purchase and includes the $1,500 financing rebate. Prices will vary for vehicles purchased without financing. ------------------------------------------------------

2014 Honda CR-V

154,445 KM

Details Description

$12,991

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Honda CR-V

LX | Cam | USB | Bluetooth | Keyless | Cruise

Watch This Vehicle
12720798

2014 Honda CR-V

LX | Cam | USB | Bluetooth | Keyless | Cruise

Location

City Mazda

2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8

844-850-8658

  1. 12720798
  2. 12720798
  3. 12720798
  4. 12720798
  5. 12720798
  6. 12720798
  7. 12720798
Contact Seller

$12,991

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
154,445KM
VIN 2HKRM4H33EH130625

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Aspen White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black Cloth
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 154,445 KM

Vehicle Description

500+Used *

Why buy a CenturyAuto used vehicle?

->Provincial MOTOR VEHICLE INSPECTION completed by a licensed Mazda technician

->Professional EXTERIOR & INTERIOR DETAILING

->TRANSPARENT – CarFax Report

->Preferred rate financing available

->Full tank/pack of fuel/electrons

------------------------------------------------------

The advertising price reflects a financed vehicle purchase and includes the $1,500 financing rebate. Prices will vary for vehicles purchased without financing.

------------------------------------------------------

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From City Mazda

Used 2021 Mazda CX-5 Signature | Leather | Roof | Nav | Cam | USB | for sale in Halifax, NS
2021 Mazda CX-5 Signature | Leather | Roof | Nav | Cam | USB | 50,387 KM $34,491 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Mazda CX-30 GS | Leather | Sunroof | Cam | USB | HtdWheel | for sale in Halifax, NS
2022 Mazda CX-30 GS | Leather | Sunroof | Cam | USB | HtdWheel | 23,139 KM $28,991 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Mazda CX-3 GT | Leather | Roof | Cam | USB | HtdWheel | for sale in Halifax, NS
2017 Mazda CX-3 GT | Leather | Roof | Cam | USB | HtdWheel | 176,937 KM $13,991 + tax & lic

Email City Mazda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
City Mazda

City Mazda

2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8

Call Dealer

844-850-XXXX

(click to show)

844-850-8658

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,991

+ taxes & licensing>

City Mazda

844-850-8658

2014 Honda CR-V