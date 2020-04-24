6077 Columbus Street, Halifax, NS B3K 0E9
Awards: * ALG Canada Residual Value AwardsRecent Arrival!
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents Odometer is 43917 kilometers below market average! Brown 2014 Honda CR-V Touring LOW KM AWD!! JUST ARRIVED, LOADED, CLEAN CARFAX AWD 5-Speed Automatic 2.4L I4 DOHC i-VTEC 16V
*Professionally Detailed*, *Market Value Pricing*, AWD, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 7 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather-Trimmed Seating Surfaces, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers.
Certification Program Details: 85 Point Inspection Top Up Fluids Brake Inspection Tire Inspection Fresh 2 Year MVI Fresh Oil Change
Reviews: * Owners tend to comment positively on ride quality, overall comfort, versatility, flexibility, roominess, and good fuel efficiency. The CR-V, when equipped with proper winter tires, is a confident and sure-footed performer in winter months, and several upscale design touches throughout the handy and accommodating cabin were also highly rated. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Remainder of Factory Warranty.
