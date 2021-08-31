Menu
2014 Hyundai Accent

120,285 KM

Details Description

$7,777

+ tax & licensing
Steele Auto Group

902-982-3810

GLS

GLS

Location

3625 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X6

120,285KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7690249
  • Stock #: H21709A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 120,285 KM

Vehicle Description

Steele Hyundai MVI and Ride. All MVI and Ride vehicles have been inspected and brought up to provincial motor vehicle inspection standards.We also change the oil as part of our process to get this vehicle ready for you.Warranty: There is a 30-day 50/50 split warranty on parts and labor on any motor vehicle inspection items.Please note items such as air conditioning & engine lights are not MVI related items.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Hyundai

3625 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X6

902-982-3810

