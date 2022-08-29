Menu
2014 Hyundai Accent

64,458 KM

Details

$7,500

+ tax & licensing
$7,500

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-982-3810

2014 Hyundai Accent

2014 Hyundai Accent

GLS

2014 Hyundai Accent

GLS

Location

Steele Auto Group

3625 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X6

902-982-3810

$7,500

+ taxes & licensing

64,458KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9063070
  • Stock #: PS6653

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Marathon Blue Pearl
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 64,458 KM

Vehicle Description

Compact Cars, 4dr Sdn Auto GLS, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 1.6 L/97

Vehicle Features

GRAY CLOTH SEAT TRIM
GRAY PREMIUM CLOTH SEAT TRIM
MARATHON BLUE PEARL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Hyundai

3625 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X6

