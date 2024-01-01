Menu
500+Used * Why buy a CenturyAuto used vehicle? ->Provincial MOTOR VEHICLE INSPECTION completed by a licensed Mazda technician ->Professional EXTERIOR & INTERIOR DETAILING ->TRANSPARENT – CarFax Report ->Preferred rate financing available ->Full tank/pack of fuel/electrons ------------------------------------------------------ The advertising price reflects a financed vehicle purchase and includes the $1,500 financing rebate. Prices will vary for vehicles purchased without financing.

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe

235,441 KM

Details Description

$10,991

+ tax & licensing
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport SE | Leather | SunRoof | Cam | USB | XM | HtdWheel

11931869

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport SE | Leather | SunRoof | Cam | USB | XM | HtdWheel

Location

City Mazda

2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8

844-850-8658

$10,991

+ taxes & licensing

Used
235,441KM
VIN 5XYZUDLA6EG200292

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Cabo Bronze
  • Interior Colour Black Heated Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 235,441 KM

Vehicle Description

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

City Mazda

City Mazda

2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8

$10,991

+ taxes & licensing

City Mazda

844-850-8658

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe