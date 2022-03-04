Menu
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe

173,641 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-982-3808

SPORT PREMIUM

SPORT PREMIUM

Steele Auto Group

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

173,641KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8647088
  Stock #: S18194

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour FROST WHITE PEARL
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 173,641 KM

Vehicle Description

Small SUV 4WD, AWD 4dr 2.4L Premium, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144

Vehicle Features

FROST WHITE PEARL
BLACK STAIN-RESISTANT CLOTH SEATING SURFACES -inc: Yes Essentials

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Ford Lincoln

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

