Recent Arrival! 2014 Jeep Cherokee Sport AS ISBrilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat 2014 Jeep Cherokee Sport AS IS 4WD 9-Speed Automatic 3.2L V6Steele Mitsubishi has the largest and most diverse selection of preowned vehicles in HRM. Buy with confidence, knowing we use fair market pricing guaranteeing the absolute best value in all of our pre owned inventory!Steele Auto Group is one of the most diversified group of automobile dealerships in Canada, with 60 dealerships selling 29 brands and an employee base of well over 2300. Sales are up over last year and our plan going forward is to expand further into Atlantic Canada and the United States furthering our commitment to our Canadian customers as well as welcoming our new customers in the USA.Awards:* Canadian Car of the Year AJACs Best New SUV / CUV (under $35,000) * Canadian Car of the Year AJACs Canadian Utility Vehicle of the Year

2014 Jeep Cherokee

195,789 KM

Details Description Features

$5,999

+ tax & licensing
2014 Jeep Cherokee

Sport

2014 Jeep Cherokee

Sport

Location

Steele Auto Group

3681 Kempt Road, Halifax, NS B3K 4X6

902-405-1177

$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
195,789KM
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 195,789 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! 2014 Jeep Cherokee Sport AS ISBrilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat 2014 Jeep Cherokee Sport AS IS 4WD 9-Speed Automatic 3.2L V6Steele Mitsubishi has the largest and most diverse selection of preowned vehicles in HRM. Buy with confidence, knowing we use fair market pricing guaranteeing the absolute best value in all of our pre owned inventory!Steele Auto Group is one of the most diversified group of automobile dealerships in Canada, with 60 dealerships selling 29 brands and an employee base of well over 2300. Sales are up over last year and our plan going forward is to expand further into Atlantic Canada and the United States furthering our commitment to our Canadian customers as well as welcoming our new customers in the USA.Awards:* Canadian Car of the Year AJAC's Best New SUV / CUV (under $35,000) * Canadian Car of the Year AJAC's Canadian Utility Vehicle of the Year

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Bright Side Roof Rails

Mechanical

3.251 Axle Ratio

Additional Features

Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
BLACK CLOTH LOW-BACK BUCKET SEATS
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26A -inc: Engine: 3.2L V6 24V VVT Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Radio Service For More Info Call 888-539-7474
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Jeep Active Drive I (STD)
ENGINE: 3.2L V6 24V VVT -inc: Dual Bright Exhaust Tips 3.251 Axle Ratio
COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Exterior Mirrors w/Heating Element Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Remote Start System Windshield Wiper De-Icer Power Heated Mirrors Heated Front Seats Heated Steering Wheel Air Conditioning w/Integrated HVAC Controls S...

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Mitsubishi (Halifax)

3681 Kempt Road, Halifax, NS B3K 4X6

902-405-1177

$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-405-1177

2014 Jeep Cherokee