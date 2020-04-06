Menu
2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Overland

2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Overland

Location

Steele Auto Group

3367 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X5

902-453-8800

$17,990

+ taxes & licensing

  • 174,700KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4825656
  • Stock #: PP0211T1
  • VIN: 1C4RJFCMXEC466515
Exterior Colour
Black Forest Green Pearlcoat
Interior Colour
Brown/Light Frost
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Diesel
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
LOCATED AT
Porsche of Halifax
3367 Kempt Road
Halifax B3K-4X5
(902) 453-8800
1 (877) 846-8121

Just Traded! This 2014 JEEP GRAND CHEROKEE OVERLAND has been well cared for and looks great!



This car is well equipped with a Diesel engine, Bluetooth, Nav, Heated & Cooled Seats, Power sunroof, and Back up Camera.



This vehicle will be sold with a 2 Year MVI.Steele Auto Group is Atlantic Canada's largest auto dealer for both New and Used Vehicles. Steele Auto Group makes it easy!

No Warranty.
Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
  • Child-Safety Locks
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Sunroof
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • tilt steering
  • Tow Package
  • Intermittent Wipers
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitoring
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
Security
  • Alarm
  • Anti-Theft
Seating
  • Memory Seats
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Power Driver Seat
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • BACKUP CAMERA
  • Driver Side Airbag

