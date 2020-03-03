Menu
2014 Jeep Wrangler

SPORT

2014 Jeep Wrangler

SPORT

Steele Auto Group

3625 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X6

902-982-3810

$20,777

+ taxes & licensing

  • 117,648KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4718124
  • Stock #: H20457A
  • VIN: 1C4BJWDG6EL201424
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
Steele Hyundai
3625 Kempt Road
Halifax B3K-4X5
(902) 454-1000
1 (877) 213-8449

Wow check this out! This 2014 Jeep Wrangler 4x4 with 117k! Great clean jeep ready for a new own. Tons of room in this 4 door and it looks great. Come check it out today Call us 902-454-1000 GET PRE APPROVED TODAY!



The Maritimes Leading Credit Specialist Team! GOOD/ BAD/ NO CREDIT? Divorce? Self-Employed? New to Canada? Child Tax? Pensions? Our team has you covered! APPLY FOR YOUR PREAPPROVAL TODAY! 0% Down, 90 Day no payments, Cash Back Options. Credit Specialists on standby 24/7 to get you behind the wheel today! Cut and paste the following URL into your search bar and apply today; https://www.steelehyundai.com/can-i-get-financing.htm

Remainder of Factory Warranty.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Hyundai

3625 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X6

