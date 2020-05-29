Menu
$10,812

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-453-2834

2014 Kia Soul

2014 Kia Soul

SX

2014 Kia Soul

SX

Location

Steele Auto Group

6077 Columbus Street, Halifax, NS B3K 0E9

902-453-2834

$10,812

+ taxes & licensing

  • 129,810KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5079117
  • Stock #: 7851A
  • VIN: KNDJX3A58E7737943
Exterior Colour
Green
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
Passengers
4
LOCATED AT
Steele Subaru
3737 Kempt Road
Halifax B3K-4X6
(902) 407-8707
1 (877) 847-8150

Awards: * Canadian Car of the Year AJAC's Best New Family Car (under $30,000) Recent Arrival! Green 2014 Kia Soul FWD 6-Speed Automatic I4 Atlantic Canada's largest Subaru dealer.

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents

WE MAKE IT EASY!

No Warranty. MVI ONLY !!!!!
Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • ABS Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Child-Safety Locks
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • tilt steering
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Overhead Console
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Rear Window Wiper
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
Security
  • Alarm
  • Anti-Theft
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Additional Features
  • Auxiliary Audio Jack
  • Vent Shades
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Leather Wrapped Wheel
  • Auxilary 12V Outlet

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Audi Halifax

6077 Columbus Street, Halifax, NS B3K 0E9

