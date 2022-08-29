Menu
2014 Mazda CX-5

229,501 KM

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
City Mazda

844-850-8658

GX FWD

GX FWD

Location

2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8

229,501KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9043573
  • Stock #: 44103A
  • VIN: JM3KE2BE2E0391665

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 229,501 KM

Vehicle Description

DON'T LET THE MILEAGE FOOL YOU. YOU HAVE TO SEE THIS VEHICLE TO APPRECIATE IT! RARE 2014 MAZDA CX-5 GX FRONT WHEEL DRIVE WITH 5 SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION, 4 CYLINDER, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, TILT AND TELESCOPIC STEERING, AM/FM STEREO WITH CD PLAYER, DRIVER'S INFORMATION CENTER, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY AND MORE. 

VEHICLE SOLD WITH A NEW MVI ONLY, FULL TANK OF GAS AND A $100 GAS CARD. 

CALL TODAY FOR YOUR TEST DRIVE BEFORE IT'S GONE!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Side Airbags
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Alarm System
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
tinted windows
Automatic Headlights
Anti-Theft
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Split Rear Seats
Rear-Folding Seats
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Onboard Computer
FULLY EQUIPPED
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Aux input
Electric Mirrors
Rear Heating
Rear-Window Wiper

