2014 Mazda CX-5

Listing ID: 9043573

9043573 Stock #: 44103A

44103A VIN: JM3KE2BE2E0391665

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 229,501 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Side Airbags ABS Brakes Stability Control ABS TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Tachometer Immobilizer Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Alarm System Steering Wheel Audio Controls Tire Pressure Monitor Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Keyless Start Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Telescopic Steering Wheel Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior tinted windows Automatic Headlights Security Anti-Theft Windows Rear Defrost Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Split Rear Seats Rear-Folding Seats Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Onboard Computer FULLY EQUIPPED Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Aux input Electric Mirrors Rear Heating Rear-Window Wiper

