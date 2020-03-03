Menu
Account
Sign In

2014 Mazda MAZDA2

GX

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Mazda MAZDA2

GX

Location

City Mazda

2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8

844-850-8658

Contact Seller

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 50,402KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4812027
  • Stock #: 5936A
  • VIN: JM1DE1KY1E0188689
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
2014 MAZDA 2, ONE OWNER, DEALER MAINTAINED LOW MILEAGE CAR. ECONOMICAL AND GREAT FOR THE CITY. COMPACT SIZE WITH MID SIZE INTERIOR SPACE, BOTH PASSENGERS AND CARGO. AWESOME STARTER CAR TOO. CALL TODAY FOR YOUR TEST DRIVE. NO CHARGE 3 MONTH OR 6000 KM COMPREHENSIVE WARRANTY. 
Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Cargo shade
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Split Rear Seats
  • Rear-Folding Seats
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • tinted windows
  • Steel Wheels
Security
  • Anti-Theft
Convenience
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Telescopic Steering Wheel
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers
  • Alarm System
  • FULLY EQUIPPED
  • Rear-Window Wiper

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From City Mazda

2019 Mazda CX-5 GT AWD
 27,759 KM
$32,995 + tax & lic
2018 Kia Optima LX
 58,314 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic
2016 Mazda CX-3 GT ...
 42,101 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic
City Mazda

City Mazda

2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

844-850-XXXX

(click to show)

844-850-8658

Send A Message