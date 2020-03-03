2014 Mazda MAZDA2

Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Traction Control

Brake Assist

Stability Control

ABS

Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag

Front Side Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Mirror(s) Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Cargo shade Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

Tachometer

CD Player

AM/FM Stereo

MP3 Player

Bluetooth

Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats

Cloth Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Rear Bench Seat

Split Rear Seats

Rear-Folding Seats Exterior Daytime Running Lights

tinted windows

Steel Wheels Security Anti-Theft Convenience Intermittent Wipers

Remote Keyless Entry

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Floor mats

Temporary spare tire Windows Rear Defrost Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Wheel Covers

Alarm System

FULLY EQUIPPED

Rear-Window Wiper

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.