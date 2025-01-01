Menu
2014 Mazda MAZDA3

144,459 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
12346047

Location

Steele Auto Group

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
144,459KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3MZBM1L78EM111408

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # TA24059A
  • Mileage 144,459 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!Ua2014 Mazda Mazda3 GSFWD 6-Speed Automatic SKYACTIV®-G 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16VVALUE MARKET PRICING!!.Awards:* Canadian Green Car Internal Combustion/Diesel Winner * Canadian Car of the Year AJAC's Best New Small Car (under $21,000) * Canadian Car of the Year AJAC's Best New Small Car (over $21,000)ALL CREDIT APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED! ESTABLISH OR REBUILD YOUR CREDIT HERE. APPLY AT https://steeleadvantagefinancing.com/6198 We know that you have high expectations in your car search in Halifax. So if youre in the market for a pre-owned vehicle that undergoes our exclusive inspection protocol, stop by Steele Ford Lincoln. Were confident we have the right vehicle for you. Here at Steele Ford Lincoln, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding customer expectations in all things automotive.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Steele Auto Group

Steele Ford Lincoln

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

Alternate Numbers
1-888-418-1090
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

902-982-3808

