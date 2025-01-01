Menu
Why buy a CenturyAuto used vehicle? ->Provincial MOTOR VEHICLE INSPECTION completed by a licensed Mazda technician ->Professional EXTERIOR & INTERIOR DETAILING ->TRANSPARENT – CarFax Report ->Preferred rate financing available ->Full tank/pack of fuel/electrons ------------------------------------------------------ The advertising price reflects a financed vehicle purchase and includes the $1,500 financing rebate. Prices will vary for vehicles purchased without financing.

2014 Mazda MAZDA3

150,431 KM

Details Description

$12,991

+ taxes & licensing
2014 Mazda MAZDA3

GS| Cam | USB | HtdSeats | Bluetooth | Keyless |

12860084

2014 Mazda MAZDA3

GS| Cam | USB | HtdSeats | Bluetooth | Keyless |

Location

City Mazda

2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8

844-850-8658

$12,991

+ taxes & licensing

Used
150,431KM
VIN JM1BM1V72E1175134

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Titanium Flash Mica
  • Interior Colour Heated Black Cloth
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 150,431 KM

Vehicle Description

500+Used *

Why buy a CenturyAuto used vehicle?

->Provincial MOTOR VEHICLE INSPECTION completed by a licensed Mazda technician

->Professional EXTERIOR & INTERIOR DETAILING

->TRANSPARENT – CarFax Report

->Preferred rate financing available

->Full tank/pack of fuel/electrons

The advertising price reflects a financed vehicle purchase and includes the $1,500 financing rebate. Prices will vary for vehicles purchased without financing.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

City Mazda

City Mazda

2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8

844-850-8658

$12,991

+ taxes & licensing>

City Mazda

844-850-8658

2014 Mazda MAZDA3