2014 Mazda MAZDA3

126,683 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-982-3808

Mazda3

Mazda3

Location

Steele Auto Group

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

126,683KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9067774
  • Stock #: TA57882B

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 126,683 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!Blue2014 Mazda Mazda3 GXFWD 6-Speed SKYACTIV -G 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16VVALUE MARKET PRICING!!.Awards:* Canadian Green Car Internal Combustion/Diesel Winner * Canadian Car of the Year AJAC's Best New Small Car (under $21,000) * Canadian Car of the Year AJAC's Best New Small Car (over $21,000)ALL CREDIT APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED! ESTABLISH OR REBUILD YOUR CREDIT HERE. APPLY AT https://steeleadvantagefinancing.com/6198 We know that you have high expectations in your car search in Halifax. So if youre in the market for a pre-owned vehicle that undergoes our exclusive inspection protocol, stop by Steele Ford Lincoln. Were confident we have the right vehicle for you. Here at Steele Ford Lincoln, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding customer expectations in all things automotive.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Steele Ford Lincoln

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

1-888-418-1090
