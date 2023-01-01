$10,990+ tax & licensing
2014 Mitsubishi Mirage
SE
2014 Mitsubishi Mirage
SE
Location
Steele Auto Group
3681 Kempt Road, Halifax, NS B3K 4X6
902-405-1177
$10,990
+ taxes & licensing
129,953KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 129,953 KM
Vehicle Description
Compact Cars, 4dr HB Man SE, 5-Speed Manual w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-3 1.2 L/73
