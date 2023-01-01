Menu
Compact Cars, 4dr HB Man SE, 5-Speed Manual w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-3 1.2 L/73

2014 Mitsubishi Mirage

129,953 KM

Details Description

$10,990

+ tax & licensing
2014 Mitsubishi Mirage

SE

2014 Mitsubishi Mirage

SE

Location

Steele Auto Group

3681 Kempt Road, Halifax, NS B3K 4X6

902-405-1177

$10,990

+ taxes & licensing

129,953KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Gray
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Hatchback
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Manual / Standard
  Engine 3-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 129,953 KM

Vehicle Description

Compact Cars, 4dr HB Man SE, 5-Speed Manual w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-3 1.2 L/73

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Mitsubishi (Halifax)

3681 Kempt Road, Halifax, NS B3K 4X6

902-405-1177

$10,990

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-405-1177

2014 Mitsubishi Mirage