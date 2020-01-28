Menu
2014 Mitsubishi RVR

SE AWD AS IS CAR

Steele Auto Group

3625 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X6

902-982-3810

  1. 4595409
$5,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 228,021KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4595409
  • Stock #: H20197AT
  • VIN: 4A4AJ3AU7EE603700
Exterior Colour
Rally Red
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
Steele Hyundai
3625 Kempt Road
Halifax B3K-4X5
(902) 454-1000
1 (877) 213-8449

PICS COMING

ALLOYS WHEELS COME WITH THIS CAR AS WELL AS THE WINTER RIMS AND TIRES



Just added to our limited time AS IS section here @ Steele Hyundai. Buy it before it hits the auction at this great price plus fees and taxes. For a short period of time we will sell these cars to the public when otherwise would just be sent to the auction right away. They Come with no MVI and no warranty unless theres remaining factory warranty. Buyers responsible to have cars motor vehicle inspection done after delivery. Once its gone its gone so buy it before its to late.

No Warranty.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Steele Hyundai

3625 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X6

902-982-3810

1-877-720-7453

