2014 Nissan Pathfinder

152,642 KM

Details Description

$12,390

+ tax & licensing
$12,390

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-982-3810

2014 Nissan Pathfinder

2014 Nissan Pathfinder

S

2014 Nissan Pathfinder

S

Location

Steele Auto Group

3625 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X6

902-982-3810

$12,390

+ taxes & licensing

152,642KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 10222941
  Stock #: PS8452A

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Cafe Brown
  Interior Colour Gray
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Variable / CVT
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 7
  Mileage 152,642 KM

Vehicle Description

FRESH 2 YEAR MVI!Steele Hyundai MVI and Ride. All MVI and Ride vehicles have been inspected and brought up to provincial motor vehicle inspection standards.We also change the oil as part of our process to get this vehicle ready for you.*Warranty:* There is a 30-day 50/50 split warranty on parts and labor on any motor vehicle inspection items.Please note items such as air conditioning & engine lights are not MVI related items.TRADE INS ARE WELCOME.The Nissan Pathfinder 2014 is a mid-size SUV that is designed to provide a comfortable and versatile driving experience. It is equipped with a 3.5-liter V6 engine that produces up to 260 horsepower and 240 lb-ft of torque, providing ample power for everyday driving and towing.The exterior of the Pathfinder 2014 features a sleek and modern design, including a large chrome grille, distinctive headlights, and 18-inch alloy wheels. It also comes with standard roof rails and optional panoramic sunroof.Inside, the cabin of the Pathfinder 2014 is spacious and comfortable, with seating for up to seven passengers. The interior is designed with high-quality materials, including cloth or leather upholstery and wood trim accents. The SUV also features a range of convenient amenities, including tri-zone automatic climate control, a rearview camera, and an optional Bose audio system.Technology features of the Pathfinder 2014 include a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth connectivity, satellite radio, and a USB port. Other features include a rear-seat entertainment system, a power liftgate, and a navigation system.Safety features of the Pathfinder 2014 include front and side-impact airbags, as well as advanced safety technologies like blind spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and a forward collision warning system. The SUV also features an optional 360-degree camera system, which provides a bird's-eye view of the vehicle's surroundings for added safety and convenience.Overall, the Nissan Pathfinder 2014 is a reliable and versatile SUV that provides a comfortable and capable driving experience, making it an excellent choice for families and individuals looking for a mid-size SUV with ample space, power, and convenience features.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Hyundai

3625 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X6

