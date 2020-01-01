Menu
2014 Nissan Versa

S MANUAL

Location

Steele Auto Group

3681 Kempt Road, Halifax, NS B3K 4X6

902-405-1177

$4,998

+ taxes & licensing

  • 175,296KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4473678
  • Stock #: SP19237AA
  • VIN: 3N1CN7AP2EL817714
Exterior Colour
Brilliant Silver Metallic
Interior Colour
Charcoal
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
LOCATED AT
Steele Mitsubishi
3681 Kempt Road
Halifax B3K-4X6
(902) 405-1177
1 (888) 472-1787

2014 NISSAN VERSA S 5 SPEED MANUAL ONLY $4998! *We do our best to verify all options, mileage, etc but it's up to the customer to confirm all features prior to purchase.*

Remainder of Factory Warranty.
Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • ABS Brakes
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
Convenience
  • tilt steering
Additional Features
  • MP3
  • Auxiliary Audio Jack

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Mitsubishi (Halifax)

3681 Kempt Road, Halifax, NS B3K 4X6

