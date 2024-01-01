Menu
Account
Sign In
Recent Arrival!Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearlcoat2014 Ram 1500 SLT4WD 8-Speed Automatic HEMI 5.7L V8 Multi Displacement VVTVALUE MARKET PRICING!!.ALL CREDIT APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED! ESTABLISH OR REBUILD YOUR CREDIT HERE. APPLY AT https://steeleadvantagefinancing.com/6198 We know that you have high expectations in your car search in Halifax. So if youre in the market for a pre-owned vehicle that undergoes our exclusive inspection protocol, stop by Steele Ford Lincoln. Were confident we have the right vehicle for you. Here at Steele Ford Lincoln, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding customer expectations in all things automotive.

2014 RAM 1500

238,311 KM

Details Description Features

$8,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 RAM 1500

SLT

Watch This Vehicle
12028999

2014 RAM 1500

SLT

Location

Steele Auto Group

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

Contact Seller

$8,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
238,311KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6RR7GT1ES475763

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Interior Colour Diesel Gray/Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 238,311 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearlcoat2014 Ram 1500 SLT4WD 8-Speed Automatic HEMI 5.7L V8 Multi Displacement VVTVALUE MARKET PRICING!!.ALL CREDIT APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED! ESTABLISH OR REBUILD YOUR CREDIT HERE. APPLY AT https://steeleadvantagefinancing.com/6198 We know that you have high expectations in your car search in Halifax. So if youre in the market for a pre-owned vehicle that undergoes our exclusive inspection protocol, stop by Steele Ford Lincoln. Were confident we have the right vehicle for you. Here at Steele Ford Lincoln, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding customer expectations in all things automotive.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Class IV Receiver Hitch
3.92 Rear Axle Ratio

Additional Features

Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearlcoat
Chrome Tubular Side Steps By MOPAR
DIESEL GRAY/BLACK CLOTH 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26G SLT -inc: Engine: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (8HP70)
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (8HP70) -inc: Tip Start
WHEELS: 20" X 8.0" ALUMINUM -inc: Locking Lug Nuts Tires: P275/60R20 OWL AS Full Size Temporary Use Spare Tire
ENGINE: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT -inc: Electric Shift On Demand Transfer Case Electronically Controlled Throttle Heavy Duty Engine Cooling Next Generation Engine Controller Hemi Badge Heavy Duty Transmission Oil Cooler

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

Used 2020 Honda Pilot EX-L NAVI for sale in Corner Brook, NL
2020 Honda Pilot EX-L NAVI 85,421 KM $32,888 + tax & lic
Used 2020 RAM 1500 SPORT for sale in Corner Brook, NL
2020 RAM 1500 SPORT 51,800 KM $43,888 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Lexus RX 350 for sale in Halifax, NS
2010 Lexus RX 350 155,586 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Steele Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Ford Lincoln

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

Call Dealer

902-982-XXXX

(click to show)

902-982-3808

Alternate Numbers
1-888-418-1090
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,990

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-982-3808

Contact Seller
2014 RAM 1500