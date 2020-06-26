Menu
$16,322

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-455-0566

2014 RAM 1500

2014 RAM 1500

ST

2014 RAM 1500

ST

Location

Steele Auto Group

12 Lakelands Blvd., Halifax, NS B3S 1S8

902-455-0566

$16,322

+ taxes & licensing

  • 100,882KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5283896
  • Stock #: H35416A
  • VIN: 1C6RR7FT6ES111839
Exterior Colour
Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearlcoat
Interior Colour
Diesel Gray/Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
Passengers
6
LOCATED AT
Halifax Chrysler
12 Lakelands Blvd
Halifax B3M-2J2
(902) 455-0566
1 (877) 884-3375

AS IS SPECIAL!! Why buy as is? You save BIG TIME! When you buy directly as is, you don't have to pay for Auction seller fees, Auction buyer fees, dealer inspection, dealer reconditioning or dealer mark up! No warranty expressed or implied.



-No warranty expressed or implied

-Vehicles are sold as is and as such have not been inspected or reviewed mechanically by the selling dealer

-Any previous inspection stickers are removed and customer is given a one day in transit plate with proof of insurance*

-No financing available on these units.

-No trades accepted.

-We suggest a neutral third party review the vehicle for your consideration

-Vehicles guaranteed to be free and clear of any liens

-Vehicles are priced at Auction/Wholesale.

-Opportunity to purchase at dealer pricing eliminating any middlemen. Pricing is reflective of true wholesale and nonnegotiable

-Purchaser buys at own risk. Although many as is vehicles require very little work to MVI and provide a great savings, others may require substantial work.

-Carproof Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Halifax Chrysler

12 Lakelands Blvd., Halifax, NS B3S 1S8

902-455-0566

