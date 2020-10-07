Menu
2014 RAM 1500

91,892 KM

$23,495

+ tax & licensing
$23,495

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-982-3808

Big Horn

Location

Steele Auto Group

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

$23,495

+ taxes & licensing

91,892KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 5873208
  Stock #: D13134A
  VIN: 1C6RR7TT3ES418504

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Diesel Gray/Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 91,892 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD Crew Cab 149" Big Horn, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345

Vehicle Features

Chrome Bodyside Moulding
Class IV Receiver Hitch
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
GRANITE CRYSTAL METALLIC CLEARCOAT
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (8HP70) (STD)
ENGINE: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT (STD)
COMFORT GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Heated Front Seats
3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
TIRES: P275/60R20 BSW AS (STD)
WHEELS: 20" X 8" ALUMINUM CHROME CLAD (STD)
DIESEL GRAY/BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH BUCKET SEATS -inc: Power Lumbar Adjust 115V Auxiliary Power Outlet Low Back Bucket Seats Full Length Floor Console Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat Folding Flat Load Floor Storage Power 10-Way Driver Seat Ash Tray ...
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26X BIG HORN -inc: Engine: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (8HP70) Full Size Temporary Use Spare Tire Power Multi-Function Foldaway Mirrors Bright/Bright Billets Grille Locking Lug Nuts Chrome Exterior Mi...
POWER CHROME TRAILER TOW MIRRORS W/MANUAL FOLD-AWAY -inc: Exterior Mirrors w/Supplemental Signals Exterior Mirrors Courtesy Lamps Chrome Exterior Mirrors Exterior Mirrors w/Memory
RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4A AM/FM/BT -inc: Remote SD Card Slot SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio w/1-Year Subscription Media Hub (SD USB AUX) 8.4" Touch Screen Display Integrated Voice Command w/Bluetooth GPS Navigation - Customer Activated NOTE: Activation f...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Ford Lincoln

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

1-888-418-1090
