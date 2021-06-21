Menu
2014 RAM 1500

183,972 KM

Steele Auto Group

902-982-3808

2014 RAM 1500

2014 RAM 1500

ST

2014 RAM 1500

ST

Location

Steele Auto Group

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

183,972KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7377416
  • Stock #: E13955B

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Diesel Gray/Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 183,972 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD Crew Cab 149" ST, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345

Vehicle Features

Fog Lamps
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
Class IV Receiver Hitch
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
Bright White Clearcoat
3.92 Rear Axle Ratio
Chrome Tubular Side Steps By MOPAR
DIESEL GRAY/BLACK CLOTH 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT
PARKVIEW REAR BACK-UP CAMERA -inc: Rear View Auto Dim Mirror w/Display
ENGINE: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25A ST -inc: Engine: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic (65RFE)
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (65RFE) (STD)
CARPET FLOOR COVERING -inc: Front & Rear Floor Mats
TIRES: P265/70R17 BSW AS (STD)
WHEELS: 17" X 7" ALUMINUM
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO W/1-YEAR SUBSCRIPTION -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Radio Service
ST POPULAR EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio w/1-Year Subscription 1-Year SiriusXM Radio Service Carpet Floor Covering Front & Rear Floor Mats Remote Keyless Entry
RADIO: UCONNECT 5.0 AM/FM/BT -inc: 5.0" Touch Screen Display USB Charging Ports Rear View Mirror w/Microphone Integrated Voice Command w/Bluetooth Overhead Console Uconnect Voice Command w/Bluetooth Temperature & Compass Gauge
POWER HEAT TRAILER TOW MIRRORS W/LAMPS -inc: Exterior Mirrors w/Supplemental Signals Exterior Mirrors Courtesy Lamps
SXT APPEARANCE GROUP -inc: Bright Rear Bumper Chrome Appearance Group ST Popular Equipment Group SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio w/1-Year Subscription 1-Year SiriusXM Radio Service Carpet Floor Covering Front & Rear Floor Mats Remote Keyless Entry Wh...

