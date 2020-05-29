Menu
2014 Toyota Tacoma

2014 Toyota Tacoma

SR5 V6

2014 Toyota Tacoma

SR5 V6

Location

Steele Auto Group

2657 Robie Street, Halifax, NS B3K 4X6

902-453-1940

  • 152,335KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5178641
  • Stock #: B501175A
  • VIN: 5TFMU4FN6EX020820
Exterior Colour
Gray
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
LOCATED AT
Colonial Honda
2657 Robie Street
Halifax B3K-4N9
(902) 453-1940
1 (866) 797-3459

This new arrival has gone through the Steele Certified inspection and has been fully reconditioned. It has a new MVI, oil change and more! It's loaded with power and features like cruise control, back up camera, hard folding tonneau cover, running boards, trailer hitch, bluetooth, air conditioning and more! Be the first to test drive. Contact us today!

Remainder of Factory Warranty.
Safety
  • Passenger Air Bag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Tow Package
Exterior
  • Running Boards
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
Security
  • Alarm
Additional Features
  • Tonneau Cover
  • BACKUP CAMERA
  • Driver Side Airbag

