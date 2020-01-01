Menu
2014 Volkswagen Tiguan

Highline

2014 Volkswagen Tiguan

Highline

Location

Steele Auto Group

2657 Robie Street, Halifax, NS B3K 4X6

902-453-1940

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 73,887KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4397382
  • Stock #: 117120A
  • VIN: WVGJV3AX2EW539190
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
LOCATED AT
Colonial Honda
2657 Robie Street
Halifax B3K-4N9
(902) 453-1940
1 (866) 797-3459

2014 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline equipped with leather interior, keyless entry, backup camera, power driver seat with memory function, panoramic sunroof, A/C, cruise control, Bluetooth and much more.This Tiguan will go through a Steele certified 87 point inspection to be fully reconditioned and come with a fresh 2 year MVI. More pictures coming soon.Book a test drive at Colonial Honda, your friendly Halifax Honda dealer.

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
  • Child-Safety Locks
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Trunk
  • Power Sunroof
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • tilt steering
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Overhead Console
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • Memory Seats
  • Power Driver Seat
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
Security
  • Alarm
  • Anti-Theft
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Additional Features
  • MP3
  • Navigation System
  • BACKUP CAMERA
  • Auxiliary Audio Jack
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Auxilary 12V Outlet

