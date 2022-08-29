$14,988+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$14,988
+ taxes & licensing
Steele Auto Group
902-405-1177
2014 Volkswagen Tiguan
Trendline
Location
3681 Kempt Road, Halifax, NS B3K 4X6
105,837KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9233530
- Stock #: PS5572
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 105,837 KM
Vehicle Description
Small SUV 4WD, 4MOTION 4dr Auto Trendline, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/121
