2014 Volkswagen Tiguan

105,837 KM

Details Description

$14,988

+ tax & licensing
$14,988

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-405-1177

2014 Volkswagen Tiguan

2014 Volkswagen Tiguan

Trendline

2014 Volkswagen Tiguan

Trendline

Location

Steele Auto Group

3681 Kempt Road, Halifax, NS B3K 4X6

902-405-1177

$14,988

+ taxes & licensing

105,837KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9233530
  Stock #: PS5572

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Silver
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Stock # PS5572
  Mileage 105,837 KM

Vehicle Description

Small SUV 4WD, 4MOTION 4dr Auto Trendline, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/121

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

