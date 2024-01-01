Menu
Recent Arrival!2015 Chevrolet Cruze 2LTBlue 2015 Chevrolet Cruze 2LT FWD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive ECOTEC 1.4L I4 SMPI DOHC Turbocharged VVTSteele Mitsubishi has the largest and most diverse selection of preowned vehicles in HRM. Buy with confidence, knowing we use fair market pricing guaranteeing the absolute best value in all of our pre owned inventory!Steele Auto Group is one of the most diversified group of automobile dealerships in Canada, with 60 dealerships selling 29 brands and an employee base of well over 2300. Sales are up over last year and our plan going forward is to expand further into Atlantic Canada and the United States furthering our commitment to our Canadian customers as well as welcoming our new customers in the USA.

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

121,904 KM

$8,749

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

2LT

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

2LT

Steele Auto Group

3681 Kempt Road, Halifax, NS B3K 4X6

902-405-1177

$8,749

Used
121,904KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G1PE5SB7F7247276

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # PS7276
  • Mileage 121,904 KM

ENGINE ECOTEC TURBO 1.4L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING DOHC 4-CYLINDER SEQUENTIAL MFI (138 hp [103 kW] @ 4900 rpm 148 lb-ft of torque [199.8 N-m] @ 1850 rpm) (STD)

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Mitsubishi (Halifax)

3681 Kempt Road, Halifax, NS B3K 4X6

$8,749

Steele Auto Group

902-405-1177

2015 Chevrolet Cruze