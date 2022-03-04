2015 Chevrolet Trax ...

$12,995 + taxes & licensing 1 4 8 , 4 8 1 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8471676

8471676 Stock #: 7711A

7711A VIN: 3GNCJSSB4FL219213

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 148,481 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors ABS Brakes Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Rear Parking Aid Rearview Camera Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Tachometer Remote Keyless Entry Leather Steering Wheel Alarm System Steering Wheel Audio Controls HEATED FRONT SEATS Front Reading Lamps Floor mats WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Remote Starter Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Telescopic Steering Wheel Power Outlet Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Alloy Wheels tinted windows Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Temporary spare tire Security Anti-Theft Windows Rear Defrost Comfort A/C Cargo shade Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Split Rear Seats Rear-Folding Seats Driver Adjustable Lumbar Additional Features Onboard Computer FULLY EQUIPPED Aux input Telematics Navigation from Telematics Electric Mirrors Rear Heating USB port Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection Driver Electric Seat Rear-Window Wiper Requires Subscription

