$12,995+ tax & licensing
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
City Mazda
844-850-8658
2015 Chevrolet Trax
2LT AWD
Location
2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8
148,481KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8471676
- Stock #: 7711A
- VIN: 3GNCJSSB4FL219213
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 148,481 KM
Vehicle Description
60 POINT INSPECTION WITH NO CHARGE 3 MONTH OR 6000KM COMPREHENSIVE WARRANTY PLUS A $250 PREPAID VISA AND A FULL TANK OF GAS! CALL TODAY BEFORE IT'S GONE.
We at, City Mazda and, City Pre-Owned strive for excellence and customer satisfaction. We are a locally owned, independent dealership that has been proudly serving the Maritimes for 34 years and counting! Every retail checked vehicle goes through an extensive inspection process to insure the best quality and standard we can offer. Our financial team can offer many different options to fit any need! We look forward to earning your business and become your “One Stop Shop” for any and ALL of your automotive needs! Find us on Facebook to follow our events and news! Ask about our FAMOUS maintenance plans! Contact us today, we welcome you to the CITY MAZDA PRE OWNED family in advance; you will not be disappointed!
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Remote Keyless Entry
Leather Steering Wheel
Alarm System
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Remote Starter
Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Alloy Wheels
tinted windows
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Anti-Theft
Rear Defrost
Cargo shade
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Split Rear Seats
Rear-Folding Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Onboard Computer
FULLY EQUIPPED
Aux input
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Electric Mirrors
Rear Heating
USB port
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Electric Seat
Rear-Window Wiper
Requires Subscription
