Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Dodge Journey

130,928 KM

Details Description Features

$12,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$12,990

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-982-3810

Contact Seller
2015 Dodge Journey

2015 Dodge Journey

Crossroad

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Dodge Journey

Crossroad

Location

Steele Auto Group

3625 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X6

902-982-3810

  1. 6556065
  2. 6556065
  3. 6556065
  4. 6556065
  5. 6556065
  6. 6556065
  7. 6556065
  8. 6556065
  9. 6556065
  10. 6556065
  11. 6556065
  12. 6556065
  13. 6556065
  14. 6556065
  15. 6556065
  16. 6556065
  17. 6556065
  18. 6556065
  19. 6556065
  20. 6556065
  21. 6556065
  22. 6556065
  23. 6556065
  24. 6556065
  25. 6556065
  26. 6556065
  27. 6556065
  28. 6556065
  29. 6556065
  30. 6556065
  31. 6556065
  32. 6556065
  33. 6556065
  34. 6556065
  35. 6556065
  36. 6556065
  37. 6556065
  38. 6556065
  39. 6556065
  40. 6556065
  41. 6556065
  42. 6556065
  43. 6556065
  44. 6556065
  45. 6556065
  46. 6556065
  47. 6556065
Contact Seller

$12,990

+ taxes & licensing

130,928KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6556065
  • Stock #: D21055A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pitch Black Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 130,928 KM

Vehicle Description

Small Sport Utility Vehicles 4WD, AWD 4dr Crossroad, 6-Speed Multi-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220

Vehicle Features

Power Express Open/Close Sunroof
Radio: UConnect 8.4N CD/DVD/MP3/NAV
Pitch Black Clearcoat
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC 62TE (STD)
TRAILER TOW PREP GROUP -inc: Trailer Tow w/4-Pin Connector Wiring
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28V -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic 62TE
ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT -inc: Flex Fuel Vehicle (STD)
FLEXIBLE SEATING GROUP -inc: 2nd Row 40/60 Tilt & Slide Seat 3rd Row 50/50 Fold/Reclining Seat Delete Cargo Compartment Cover Rear Air Conditioning w/Heater Easy Entry System Seat
REAR SEAT VIDEO GROUP I -inc: Video Remote Control 368 Watt Amplifier 6 Premium Speakers w/Subwoofer Wireless Headphones (IR) Portable Rechargeable Trouble Light 2nd Row Overhead 9" Video Screen
BLACK LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS -inc: Leather Wrapped Shift Knob Passenger In Seat Cushion Storage Front Passenger Forward Fold Flat Seat Premium Door Trim Panel w/Stitching Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Light Gray Accent Stitching
NAVIGATION & BACK-UP CAMERA GROUP -inc: Garmin Navigation System SiriusXM Traffic (subscription required) Radio: Uconnect 8.4N CD/DVD/MP3/NAV ParkSense Rear Park Assist System ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera SiriusXM Travel Link (subscription required)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

2017 Toyota RAV4 Hyb...
 104,000 KM
$22,700 + tax & lic
2009 BMW 7 Series 750i
 132,531 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic
2018 Ford F-150 Lariat
 118,680 KM
$39,995 + tax & lic

Email Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Hyundai

3625 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X6

Call Dealer

902-982-XXXX

(click to show)

902-982-3810

Alternate Numbers
1-877-720-7453
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory