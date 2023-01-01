Menu
2015 Ford Fiesta

31,333 KM

Details Description

$21,451

Steele Auto Group

902-982-3808

SE

Location

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

31,333KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10462461
  • Stock #: TA90402A

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 31,333 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents2015 Ford Fiesta SEFWD 5-Speed Manual 1.6L I4 Ti-VCTVALUE MARKET PRICING!!.ALL CREDIT APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED! ESTABLISH OR REBUILD YOUR CREDIT HERE. APPLY AT https://steeleadvantagefinancing.com/6198 We know that you have high expectations in your car search in Halifax. So if youre in the market for a pre-owned vehicle that undergoes our exclusive inspection protocol, stop by Steele Ford Lincoln. Were confident we have the right vehicle for you. Here at Steele Ford Lincoln, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding customer expectations in all things automotive.

Steele Ford Lincoln

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

