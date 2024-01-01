Menu
Recent Arrival! 2015 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT MVI ONLY 8-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, 4WD, Leather.Onyx Black 2015 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT MVI ONLY 4WD 8-Speed Automatic with Overdrive EcoTec3 6.2L V8Steele Mitsubishi has the largest and most diverse selection of preowned vehicles in HRM. Buy with confidence, knowing we use fair market pricing guaranteeing the absolute best value in all of our pre owned inventory!Steele Auto Group is one of the most diversified group of automobile dealerships in Canada, with 60 dealerships selling 29 brands and an employee base of well over 2300. Sales are up over last year and our plan going forward is to expand further into Atlantic Canada and the United States furthering our commitment to our Canadian customers as well as welcoming our new customers in the USA.

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

161,688 KM

Details Description

$25,990

+ tax & licensing
2015 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT

Location

Steele Auto Group

3681 Kempt Road, Halifax, NS B3K 4X6

902-405-1177

$25,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
161,688KM
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # PS1060
  • Mileage 161,688 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! 2015 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT MVI ONLY 8-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, 4WD, Leather.Onyx Black 2015 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT MVI ONLY 4WD 8-Speed Automatic with Overdrive EcoTec3 6.2L V8Steele Mitsubishi has the largest and most diverse selection of preowned vehicles in HRM. Buy with confidence, knowing we use fair market pricing guaranteeing the absolute best value in all of our pre owned inventory!Steele Auto Group is one of the most diversified group of automobile dealerships in Canada, with 60 dealerships selling 29 brands and an employee base of well over 2300. Sales are up over last year and our plan going forward is to expand further into Atlantic Canada and the United States furthering our commitment to our Canadian customers as well as welcoming our new customers in the USA.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Mitsubishi (Halifax)

3681 Kempt Road, Halifax, NS B3K 4X6

902-405-XXXX

902-405-1177

$25,990

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-405-1177

2015 GMC Sierra 1500