$13,773+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2015 Honda Civic
Sedan EX
2015 Honda Civic
Sedan EX
Location
City Mazda
2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8
844-850-8658
$13,773
+ taxes & licensing
Used
161,651KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2hgfb2f5xfh012746
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 161,651 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From City Mazda
2017 Hyundai Elantra GL | Cam | USB | HtdSeats | Bluetooth | Keyless 38,991 KM $14,993 + tax & lic
2014 Mazda MAZDA3 GS-SKY | 6-Spd | Cam | USB | HtdSeats | Bluetooth 146,892 KM $10,991 + tax & lic
2011 Mazda MAZDA3 GX | Auto | Keyless | PwrWindows | AM/FM | CD 271,874 KM $10,991 + tax & lic
Email City Mazda
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
City Mazda
2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8
Call Dealer
844-850-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$13,773
+ taxes & licensing
City Mazda
844-850-8658
2015 Honda Civic