Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Honda Civic

161,651 KM

Details Features

$13,773

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Honda Civic

Sedan EX

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Honda Civic

Sedan EX

Location

City Mazda

2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8

844-850-8658

Contact Seller

$13,773

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
161,651KM
VIN 2hgfb2f5xfh012746

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 161,651 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Generic Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From City Mazda

Used 2017 Hyundai Elantra GL | Cam | USB | HtdSeats | Bluetooth | Keyless for sale in Halifax, NS
2017 Hyundai Elantra GL | Cam | USB | HtdSeats | Bluetooth | Keyless 38,991 KM $14,993 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Mazda MAZDA3 GS-SKY | 6-Spd | Cam | USB | HtdSeats | Bluetooth for sale in Halifax, NS
2014 Mazda MAZDA3 GS-SKY | 6-Spd | Cam | USB | HtdSeats | Bluetooth 146,892 KM $10,991 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Mazda MAZDA3 GX | Auto | Keyless | PwrWindows | AM/FM | CD for sale in Halifax, NS
2011 Mazda MAZDA3 GX | Auto | Keyless | PwrWindows | AM/FM | CD 271,874 KM $10,991 + tax & lic

Email City Mazda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
City Mazda

City Mazda

2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8

Call Dealer

844-850-XXXX

(click to show)

844-850-8658

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,773

+ taxes & licensing

City Mazda

844-850-8658

Contact Seller
2015 Honda Civic