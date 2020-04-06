Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Honda Civic

LX

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Honda Civic

LX

Location

Steele Auto Group

2657 Robie Street, Halifax, NS B3K 4X6

902-453-1940

  1. 4860765
  2. 4860765
  3. 4860765
  4. 4860765
  5. 4860765
  6. 4860765
  7. 4860765
  8. 4860765
  9. 4860765
  10. 4860765
  11. 4860765
  12. 4860765
  13. 4860765
  14. 4860765
  15. 4860765
  16. 4860765
Contact Seller

$10,915

+ taxes & licensing

  • 136,250KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4860765
  • Stock #: 009587A
  • VIN: 2HGFB2F4XFH014083
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Variable / CVT
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
LOCATED AT
Colonial Honda
2657 Robie Street
Halifax B3K-4N9
(902) 453-1940
1 (866) 797-3459

2015 Honda Civic LX equipped with heated front seats, backup camera, A/C, power windows, power locks, power windows, keyless entry, bluetooth cruise control and much much more. This vehicle comes with a certified 100 point inspection and also comes with a 7 year 160,000 km certified powertrain warranty. More pictures are on the way. Be the first to book a test drive at Colonial Honda. We can even bring the vehicle to you!

Has Extended Warranty. 7 Year 160,000 km Certified Powertrain Warranty
Safety
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • ABS Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
  • Child-Safety Locks
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • tilt steering
  • Intermittent Wipers
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
Security
  • Alarm
  • Anti-Theft
Seating
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Exterior
  • Steel Wheels
Additional Features
  • Hubcaps
  • BACKUP CAMERA
  • Cloth Interior
  • Auxiliary Audio Jack
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Auxilary 12V Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

2011 Toyota Corolla ...
 70,657 KM
$7,777 + tax & lic
2010 Hyundai Sonata ...
 173,820 KM
$2,900 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Edge SEL
 113,624 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic
Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Colonial Honda

2657 Robie Street, Halifax, NS B3K 4X6

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

902-453-XXXX

(click to show)

902-453-1940

Send A Message