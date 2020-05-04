Menu
2015 Honda Civic

EX Sunroof and more!

2015 Honda Civic

EX Sunroof and more!

Location

Steele Auto Group

3625 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X6

902-982-3810

$13,477

+ taxes & licensing

  • 77,359KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4970940
  • Stock #: D20126P
  • VIN: 2HGFB2F59FH028940
Exterior Colour
Crimson Pearl
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
LOCATED AT
Steele Hyundai
3625 Kempt Road
Halifax B3K-4X5
(902) 454-1000
1 (877) 213-8449

GET PRE APPROVED TODAY!



The Maritimes Leading Credit Specialist Team! GOOD/ BAD/ NO CREDIT? Divorce? Self-Employed? New to Canada? Child Tax? Pensions? Our team has you covered! APPLY FOR YOUR PREAPPROVAL TODAY! 0% Down, 90 Day no payments, Cash Back Options. Credit Specialists on standby 24/7 to get you behind the wheel today! Cut and paste the following URL into your search bar and apply today; https://www.steelehyundai.com/can-i-get-financing.htm

Remainder of Factory Warranty.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Hyundai

3625 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X6

902-982-3810

