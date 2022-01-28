Menu
2015 Hyundai Elantra

110,987 KM

Details Description

$9,477

+ tax & licensing
$9,477

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-982-3810

GT L

Location

3625 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X6

110,987KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8181594
  • Stock #: N155915A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 110,987 KM

Vehicle Description

Midsize Cars, 5dr HB Man, 6-Speed Manual w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Steele Hyundai

3625 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X6

