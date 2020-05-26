Menu
$15,777

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-982-3810

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe

Limited w/Nav leather sunroof loaded

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe

Limited w/Nav leather sunroof loaded

Location

Steele Auto Group

3625 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X6

902-982-3810

$15,777

+ taxes & licensing

  102,157KM
  Used
  Listing ID: 5024598
  Stock #: D20129A
  VIN: 5XYZUDLA5FG290892
Exterior Colour
Cabo Bronze
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
LOCATED AT
Steele Hyundai
3625 Kempt Road
Halifax B3K-4X5
(902) 454-1000
1 (877) 213-8449

Wow check out this 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe limited Turbo. This SUV is loaded! Leather, sunroof, memory seat, power seat, heated steering wheel, heated seats front and rear, cooled seats, navigation, backup camera and so much more!

Remainder of Factory Warranty.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Hyundai

3625 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X6

902-982-3810

Alternate Numbers
1-877-720-7453
