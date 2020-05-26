+ taxes & licensing
3625 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X6
LOCATED AT
Steele Hyundai
Wow check out this 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe limited Turbo. This SUV is loaded! Leather, sunroof, memory seat, power seat, heated steering wheel, heated seats front and rear, cooled seats, navigation, backup camera and so much more!
Remainder of Factory Warranty.
