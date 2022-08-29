2015 Hyundai Santa Fe

$CALL + taxes & licensing 7 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9273655

9273655 Stock #: N182738A

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Twilight Black

Interior Colour BLACK"

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 70,000 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features TWILIGHT BLACK

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.