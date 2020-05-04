Menu
2015 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk

2015 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk

Steele Auto Group

2657 Robie Street, Halifax, NS B3K 4X6

902-453-1940

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 104,551KM
  • Used
  Listing ID: 4957512
  Stock #: 502853A
  VIN: 1C4PJMBS2FW680233
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
2015 Jeep Cherokee "Trailhawk" equipped with heated steering wheel, heated front seats, remote start, half leather half cloth sport seats, backup camera, bluetooth, cruise control, power windows, power locks, alloy wheels, fog lights, roof racks, auto start stop fuel saving technology and much much more. This rugged SUV will go through a steele certified 87 point inspection and will be fully reconditioned and ready to go. Be the first to book a test drive at Colonial Honda. We can even bring the vehicle to you!

Warranty is Available. Extended Warranties Available
Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • ABS Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
  • Child-Safety Locks
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • tilt steering
  • remote start
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Overhead Console
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Power Driver Seat
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Rear Window Wiper
  • Tire Pressure Monitoring
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
Security
  • Alarm
  • Anti-Theft
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Additional Features
  • BACKUP CAMERA
  • Cloth Interior
  • Auxiliary Audio Jack
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Leather Wrapped Wheel
  • Auxilary 12V Outlet

