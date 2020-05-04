2657 Robie Street, Halifax, NS B3K 4X6
2015 Jeep Cherokee "Trailhawk" equipped with heated steering wheel, heated front seats, remote start, half leather half cloth sport seats, backup camera, bluetooth, cruise control, power windows, power locks, alloy wheels, fog lights, roof racks, auto start stop fuel saving technology and much much more. This rugged SUV will go through a steele certified 87 point inspection and will be fully reconditioned and ready to go. Be the first to book a test drive at Colonial Honda. We can even bring the vehicle to you!
Warranty is Available. Extended Warranties Available
