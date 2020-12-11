+ taxes & licensing
902-405-1177
3681 Kempt Road, Halifax, NS B3K 4X6
902-405-1177
+ taxes & licensing
Recent Arrival!True North Edition, 4WD, Dark Slate Gray w/Premium Cloth Bucket Seats, Air Conditioning, Driver Seat Height Adjuster, Fog Lamps, Keyless Entry, North Badge.True Blue Pearlcoat 2015 Jeep Patriot North 4WD CVT with Off Road Crawl Ratio 2.4L DOHC 16VBuy with confidence, knowing we use fair market pricing guaranteeing the absolute best value in all of our pre owned inventory!Steele Auto Group is the most diversified group of automobile dealerships in Atlantic Canada, with 41 dealerships selling 27 brands and an employee base of over 2000. Sales are up by double digits over last year and the plan going forward is to expand further into Atlantic Canada.KBB.com 5-Year Cost to Own Awards. This Jeep Patriot boasts a Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 16" X 6.5" STYLED STEEL (STD), TRUE BLUE PEARL, TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: AutoStick Automatic Transmission, Tip Start (STD).*This Jeep Patriot Comes Equipped with These Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2GE NORTH EDITION -inc: Engine: 2.4L DOHC 16V VVT I-4, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic, Keyless Entry, Speed Sensitive Power Locks, Driver Seat Height Adjuster, Deep Tint Sunscreen Glass, Fog Lamps, Body Colour Liftgate Applique, Body-Colour Door Handles, Illuminated Entry, North Badge, 115V Auxiliary Power Outlet, Rear 60/40 Split Recline Seat, Power Heated Fold-Away Mirrors, Power Driver 1-Touch Windows , TIRES: P205/70R16 BSW ALL-SEASON (STD), ENGINE: 2.4L DOHC 16V VVT I-4 (STD), DARK SLATE GREY, PREMIUM CLOTH BUCKET SEATS, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Touring Suspension, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Sliding Front Centre Armrest w/Storage, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust.*See What the Experts Say!*As reported by The Manufacturer Summary: The 2015 Patriot has a body style that hearkens back to the Cherokee of the past but with a refreshingly modern twist. Geometric angles, bold fender flares, and body colored grille freshen up the look while maintaining the familiar Jeep look that people love. Available in three models: Sport, Latitude and Limited. The Sport and Latitude come standard with a 2.0-Liter, 4-Cylinder 158hp engine. The Limited comes standard with a 2.4-liter, 4-Cylinder engine with 172hp and is an option for other models. The Sport and Latitude come standard with a five-speed manual transmission with an option to get a 6-speed automatic. With the Limited, the automatic is standard and the manual is an option. All three models can be purchased in either 4x2 or 4x4 versions. However, with the 4x4, the standard engine is the 2.4-liter, and the Sport comes standard with a manual and the other 2 models come with the automatic. With the Patriot's fuel efficiency capabilities the best gas mileage is achieved with the 4x2 Sport or Latitude models with the 2.0-liter 4-Cylinder engine and manual transmission. It gives you an EPA estimated 23MPG City and 30MPG Highway. On the inside, you find a comfortable cabin that is easy to utilize and maintain. Standard on all models is an audio jack for your mobile devices. Not only do you get 53.5 cubic feet of room when the rear seats are folded down, in the Latitude and Limited models you get extra space with a standard front passenger seat that folds flat. For safety, it comes with six airbags, Anti-lock brakes, brake assist, stability control, electronic roll mitigation, and hill start assist.*Visit Us Today *A short visit to Steele Mitsubishi located at 3681 Kempt Road, Halifax, NS B3K4X6 can get you a reliable Patriot today!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
3681 Kempt Road, Halifax, NS B3K 4X6