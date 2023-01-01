Menu
2015 Jeep Wrangler

0 KM

Details Description Features

Steele Auto Group

902-982-3808

Contact Seller
Unlimited

Location

Steele Auto Group

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

Contact Seller

Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10418949
  • Stock #: NL08283B

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Anvil
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD 4dr Sahara, 5-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220

Vehicle Features

Interior

Remote Start System

Additional Features

BLACK CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
WHEELS: 18" X 7.5" POLISHED SATIN CARBON (STD)
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24G -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: Automatic
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474
Anvil
CONNECTIVITY GROUP -inc: Electronic Vehicle Information Centre Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Chrome/Leather Wrapped Shift Knob Tire Pressure Monitoring Display
TRANSMISSION: AUTOMATIC -inc: Tip Start Hill Descent Control
RADIO: UCONNECT 430 6.5" TOUCH/CD/HDD/NAV -inc: 6.5" Touchscreen Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices 28GB Hard Drive GPS Navigation Remote USB Port (STD)

