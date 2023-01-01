$CALL+ tax & licensing
Steele Auto Group
902-982-3808
2015 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited
Location
3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10418949
- Stock #: NL08283B
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Anvil
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
4WD 4dr Sahara, 5-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220
Vehicle Features
Interior
Remote Start System
Additional Features
BLACK CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
WHEELS: 18" X 7.5" POLISHED SATIN CARBON (STD)
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24G -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: Automatic
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474
Anvil
CONNECTIVITY GROUP -inc: Electronic Vehicle Information Centre Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Chrome/Leather Wrapped Shift Knob Tire Pressure Monitoring Display
TRANSMISSION: AUTOMATIC -inc: Tip Start Hill Descent Control
RADIO: UCONNECT 430 6.5" TOUCH/CD/HDD/NAV -inc: 6.5" Touchscreen Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices 28GB Hard Drive GPS Navigation Remote USB Port (STD)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
