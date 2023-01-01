Menu
2015 Mazda CX-5

147,447 KM

Details Description

$15,916

+ tax & licensing
$15,916

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-982-3808

2015 Mazda CX-5

2015 Mazda CX-5

GS

2015 Mazda CX-5

GS

Location

Steele Auto Group

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

$15,916

+ taxes & licensing

147,447KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9733225
  • Stock #: PA2250

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # PA2250
  • Mileage 147,447 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!White2015 Mazda CX-5 GSFWD 6-Speed Automatic SKYACTIV® 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16VVALUE MARKET PRICING!!, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front Bucket Seats, Heated door mirrors, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power steering, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Speed-sensing steering.Certified.Certification Program Details: 85 Point inspection Fluid Top Ups Brake Inspection Tire Inspection Oil Change Recall Check Copy Of Carfax ReportAwards:* JD Power Canada Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) StudyALL CREDIT APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED! ESTABLISH OR REBUILD YOUR CREDIT HERE. APPLY AT https://steeleadvantagefinancing.com/6198 We know that you have high expectations in your car search in Halifax. So if youre in the market for a pre-owned vehicle that undergoes our exclusive inspection protocol, stop by Steele Ford Lincoln. Were confident we have the right vehicle for you. Here at Steele Ford Lincoln, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding customer expectations in all things automotive.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Ford Lincoln

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

