2015 Mazda CX-5
GS
Location
Steele Auto Group
3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2
$15,916
- Listing ID: 9733225
- Stock #: PA2250
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 147,447 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!White2015 Mazda CX-5 GSFWD 6-Speed Automatic SKYACTIV® 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16VVALUE MARKET PRICING!!, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front Bucket Seats, Heated door mirrors, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power steering, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Speed-sensing steering.Certified.Certification Program Details: 85 Point inspection Fluid Top Ups Brake Inspection Tire Inspection Oil Change Recall Check Copy Of Carfax ReportAwards:* JD Power Canada Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) StudyALL CREDIT APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED! ESTABLISH OR REBUILD YOUR CREDIT HERE. APPLY AT https://steeleadvantagefinancing.com/6198 We know that you have high expectations in your car search in Halifax. So if youre in the market for a pre-owned vehicle that undergoes our exclusive inspection protocol, stop by Steele Ford Lincoln. Were confident we have the right vehicle for you. Here at Steele Ford Lincoln, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding customer expectations in all things automotive.
