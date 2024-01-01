$11,491+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2015 Mazda MAZDA3
GS | Cam | USB | HtdSeats | Bluetooth | Keyless
2015 Mazda MAZDA3
GS | Cam | USB | HtdSeats | Bluetooth | Keyless
Location
City Mazda
2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8
844-850-8658
$11,491
+ taxes & licensing
Used
146,557KM
VIN 3MZBM1L76FM176226
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Meteor Grey Mica
- Interior Colour Black heated cloth
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 11819A
- Mileage 146,557 KM
Vehicle Description
500+Used *
Why buy a CenturyAuto used vehicle?
->Provincial MOTOR VEHICLE INSPECTION completed by a licensed Mazda technician
->Professional EXTERIOR & INTERIOR DETAILING
->TRANSPARENT – CarFax Report
->Preferred rate financing available
->Full tank/pack of fuel/electrons
------------------------------------------------------
The advertising price reflects a financed vehicle purchase and includes the $1,500 financing rebate. Prices will vary for vehicles purchased without financing.
------------------------------------------------------
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
AM/FM Stereo
Mechanical
Power Steering
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Seating
Cloth Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email City Mazda
City Mazda
2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8
Call Dealer
844-850-XXXX(click to show)
