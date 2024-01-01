Menu
Why buy a CenturyAuto used vehicle? ->Provincial MOTOR VEHICLE INSPECTION completed by a licensed Mazda technician ->Professional EXTERIOR & INTERIOR DETAILING ->TRANSPARENT – CarFax Report ->Preferred rate financing available ->Full tank/pack of fuel/electrons ------------------------------------------------------ The advertising price reflects a financed vehicle purchase and includes the $1,500 financing rebate. Prices will vary for vehicles purchased without financing.

2015 Mazda MAZDA3

146,557 KM

$11,491

+ tax & licensing
2015 Mazda MAZDA3

GS | Cam | USB | HtdSeats | Bluetooth | Keyless

11940228

2015 Mazda MAZDA3

GS | Cam | USB | HtdSeats | Bluetooth | Keyless

City Mazda

2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8

844-850-8658

$11,491

+ taxes & licensing

Used
146,557KM
VIN 3MZBM1L76FM176226

  • Exterior Colour Meteor Grey Mica
  • Interior Colour Black heated cloth
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 11819A
  • Mileage 146,557 KM

500+Used *

Why buy a CenturyAuto used vehicle?

->Provincial MOTOR VEHICLE INSPECTION completed by a licensed Mazda technician

->Professional EXTERIOR & INTERIOR DETAILING

->TRANSPARENT – CarFax Report

->Preferred rate financing available

->Full tank/pack of fuel/electrons

The advertising price reflects a financed vehicle purchase and includes the $1,500 financing rebate. Prices will vary for vehicles purchased without financing.

Power Windows

Cruise Control
AM/FM Stereo

Power Steering

Intermittent Wipers

Back-Up Camera

Cloth Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

City Mazda

City Mazda

2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8

844-850-8658

$11,491

+ taxes & licensing

City Mazda

844-850-8658

2015 Mazda MAZDA3