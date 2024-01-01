$12,991+ tax & licensing
2015 Mazda MAZDA3
GS | Cloth | Htd seats | Cruise | Bluetooth
2015 Mazda MAZDA3
GS | Cloth | Htd seats | Cruise | Bluetooth
Location
City Mazda
2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8
844-850-8658
$12,991
+ taxes & licensing
Used
134,541KM
VIN 3MZBM1L74FM207635
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Jet Black Mica
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 32644A
- Mileage 134,541 KM
Vehicle Description
500+Used *
Why buy a CenturyAuto used vehicle?
->Provincial MOTOR VEHICLE INSPECTION completed by a licensed Mazda technician
->Professional EXTERIOR & INTERIOR DETAILING
->TRANSPARENT – CarFax Report
->Preferred rate financing available
->Full tank/pack of fuel/electrons
------------------------------------------------------
The advertising price reflects a financed vehicle purchase and includes the $1,500 financing rebate. Prices will vary for vehicles purchased without financing.
------------------------------------------------------
City Mazda
2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8
